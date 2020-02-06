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The Case Against Climate Science (MIRRORED)
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64 views • February 06, 2020
The Case Against Climate Science (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/6H-2Clt5Jqw
Much of climate science has no basis in reality, and it sometimes appears the researchers didn't actually do any research.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/6H-2Clt5Jqw
Much of climate science has no basis in reality, and it sometimes appears the researchers didn't actually do any research.
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