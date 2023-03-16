Create New Account
Nobel and Brave, IMRAN KHAN and PAKISTAN’s Looming Vortex of Violence - George Galloway, 03-15-23
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Thanks to George Galloway for this excellent show about Imran Khan. The video is on YouTube, I hope many watch this one. Starts at 5 minute mark. 

"A little Napoleon with no Grande Armee threatens war with Russia and China while the UK doesn’t have enough troops to defend its own borders, Iraq War 20 years on and Imran Khan with the murderers at his gates Follow MOATS on YouTube #ImranKhan"

russiaukrainepakistanrussianukrainiansmo

