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Leaving YouTube At Month's End
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30 views • June 15, 2021
Monday night, YouTube denied my ability to post a video of the Opposing The Matrix radio show. Their reason, the same generic one, it violated the YouTube community policies and it argued against the COVID-19 vaccine. I was citing religious reasons why I would deny the syringe of DNA altering crap. The video that I present here is my divorce decree from YouTube which will be finalized by the end of the month. Funny thing is that tonight I was denied access and it may be that they are serving me divorce papers first. Either way, I'll be free from the Fascist Bolsheviks that run that propaganda machine and will complete my self imposed purge of formats, having left Facebook the first of the year and having been purged from Twitter last year and again this year.
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