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Jesus and the Mark of the Beast
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16 views • March 02, 2020
Did Jesus say anything about the Mark of the Beast? Here is wisdom, the secret wisdom of Jesus! Hidden in the sermon on the mount is a vital clue in understanding Bible prophecy. A search for the secret meaning of 666, reveals an amazing correlation between the four gospels and the last book of the Bible.
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