PRAYERS FOR WORLD PEACE & CHANNELED MESSAGES FROM CHARLIE kIRK

Hello Friends! In this OTW Radio show, I ask everyone to pray for world peace, especially in Gaza and in the Middle East, with channeled messages from Charlie Kirk on how the world is moving onto a spiritual path of enlightenment into the higher dimensions. I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, for a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com