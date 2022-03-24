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Creatives Chat with Sarah Hopkins | Ep 76 Pt 1
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20 views • March 24, 2022
We have a delightful chat with Sarah Hopkins, a certified Reiki Healer, about her personal journey and the lessons she has learned along the way. We learn why willingness is the key to making any conscious shift and how trusting ourselves is dependent upon taking action.
Sarah reflects on how she gave herself permission to heal, the consequences from not seeking the truth and perceiving the conditions that make us go. Plus, we learn about Sarah's lucid dreaming experiences.
We chat about: dealing with burn-out; the beauty of self awareness;
the control room; holding space for Self; connection with Spirit and
reassurance of the Heart; taking the reigns; allowing things to flow;
pivoting from pain; feeling good about decisions.
We also dive into the process of how we perceive and being the observer of our thoughts as we also chat about: living love;
tapping into Source; being a Healer on a global scale; the release of judgement; liberation from assumptions; awakening to our abilities; sacred geometry; energy sensitivity; and who knows what.
Learn more about Sarah: https://linktr.ee/TheSacredEmpress
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Sarah reflects on how she gave herself permission to heal, the consequences from not seeking the truth and perceiving the conditions that make us go. Plus, we learn about Sarah's lucid dreaming experiences.
We chat about: dealing with burn-out; the beauty of self awareness;
the control room; holding space for Self; connection with Spirit and
reassurance of the Heart; taking the reigns; allowing things to flow;
pivoting from pain; feeling good about decisions.
We also dive into the process of how we perceive and being the observer of our thoughts as we also chat about: living love;
tapping into Source; being a Healer on a global scale; the release of judgement; liberation from assumptions; awakening to our abilities; sacred geometry; energy sensitivity; and who knows what.
Learn more about Sarah: https://linktr.ee/TheSacredEmpress
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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