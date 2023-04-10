NY Tries To Legalize Quarantine Camps AKA (Trump Supporter Camps)

I keep warning conservatives to get out of New York. This is another reason Trump supporters need to leave the state while they can.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

OANN.com - Pearson Sharp - Democrats Try To Legalize Quarantine “Concentration”

https://www.oann.com/video/pearsonsharpreports/democrats-try-to-legalize-quarantine-concentration/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



