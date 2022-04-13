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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping and other current CCP kleptocrats grew up during the Cultural Revolution. To them, Lao Baixing are only a tool. They believe only when Lao Baixing strive for food and mere survival, will they forget about their basic human rights or voting rights. Only then will the CCP be able to survive