© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Sukkot 2020! This is YAHUSHUA/JESUS' True Birthdate - Roman Catholic Papal Caesar System changed dates (mirrored)
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • October 07, 2020
please visit YAHS Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Hallelu YAH! Happy #Sukkot! And Happy Birthday, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! We worship, we love and we adore YOU! And oh AmightyWind congregation, you are so faithful, and so loving, and supportive. I love you so much and I look forward to meeting you in Heaven Hello my beloved AmightyWind congregation! And anyone who is visiting right now. This is Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, the leader of this Ministry, and I'm oh so very, very, very, very grateful There's a new coleader coming, a new Ringbearer, and no, his name is not— the former one. This is a gift straight from Heaven, and I want you to remember the name of Asa Mikaiyah! —is the name that I want ALL, to be on all of the lips of all of you who have been praying and fasting and waiting I have something to look forward to! Now, listen, listen up, ok? We have so much, so much, so much to be grateful for! We are going to be doing podcasts for number 1 —number 2, you are going to be seeing face to face Asa Mikaiyah; we have the Hebrew translator, we've worked so hard to get these videos out to you, but you have to understand, we give you the best revelations! —[and] resolution, we want to give you the very best, because YAHUSHUA only deserves the very best. And YAHUSHUA wants you to watch all of these things, (and don't forget those thumbs up, I really need it, YouTube does a real number on me, But praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! I've got the joy of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, I've got the smile on my face because I have the joy of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO IS my STRENGTH, WHO has promised me that I would not stand alone in this Ministry, the good work that was started is going to be finished, we are going to reach #Israel, and we're going to reach the Children of Ishmael, on top of the other languages around this world! So come join with us. Come be in my #sukkah. Let us dance together! Let us show the celebration of the birth on this earth of the only KING OF ISRAEL, THE ONLY #MESSIAH THE ONLY WAY, THE TRUTH & THE LIFE TO HEAVEN (Jn 14) Happy Birthday, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Hallelu YAH! Happy #Sukkot! And Happy Birthday, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! We worship, we love and we adore YOU! And oh AmightyWind congregation, you are so faithful, and so loving, and supportive. I love you so much and I look forward to meeting you in Heaven Hello my beloved AmightyWind congregation! And anyone who is visiting right now. This is Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, the leader of this Ministry, and I'm oh so very, very, very, very grateful There's a new coleader coming, a new Ringbearer, and no, his name is not— the former one. This is a gift straight from Heaven, and I want you to remember the name of Asa Mikaiyah! —is the name that I want ALL, to be on all of the lips of all of you who have been praying and fasting and waiting I have something to look forward to! Now, listen, listen up, ok? We have so much, so much, so much to be grateful for! We are going to be doing podcasts for number 1 —number 2, you are going to be seeing face to face Asa Mikaiyah; we have the Hebrew translator, we've worked so hard to get these videos out to you, but you have to understand, we give you the best revelations! —[and] resolution, we want to give you the very best, because YAHUSHUA only deserves the very best. And YAHUSHUA wants you to watch all of these things, (and don't forget those thumbs up, I really need it, YouTube does a real number on me, But praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! I've got the joy of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, I've got the smile on my face because I have the joy of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO IS my STRENGTH, WHO has promised me that I would not stand alone in this Ministry, the good work that was started is going to be finished, we are going to reach #Israel, and we're going to reach the Children of Ishmael, on top of the other languages around this world! So come join with us. Come be in my #sukkah. Let us dance together! Let us show the celebration of the birth on this earth of the only KING OF ISRAEL, THE ONLY #MESSIAH THE ONLY WAY, THE TRUTH & THE LIFE TO HEAVEN (Jn 14) Happy Birthday, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.