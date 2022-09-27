Be Strong and Do Exploits | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges 8/25/22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this clip John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is interviewed by Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. John shares with Dave one of his favorite portions of Scripture, Daniel 11:32, and explains how being strong in the Lord is a critical part of fighting against the evils of this day and age.