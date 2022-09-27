Create New Account
Be Strong and Do Exploits | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges 8/25/22
Nehemiah Project
Published 2 months ago |

In this clip John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is interviewed by Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. John shares with Dave one of his favorite portions of Scripture, Daniel 11:32, and explains how being strong in the Lord is a critical part of fighting against the evils of this day and age.

Keywords
scripturethecommonsenseshowdavehodgesjohndyslinnehemiahstrong

