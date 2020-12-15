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Soldiers have always been a “captive audience” who had to obey orders. And all around the world, psychiatrists took this opportunity to try some very risky treatments.
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65 views • December 15, 2020
It was a shrewd tactic—especially when sold under the guise of help. After all, soldiers have always been a “captive audience” who had to obey orders. And all around the world, psychiatrists took this opportunity to try some very risky treatments. They electro-shocked some soldiers, put others into a deep coma, and tested out powerful, mind-altering drugs on yet more.
They became involved in military recruitment, personnel selection, training and discipline.
Even today, soldiers continue to be given psychiatric drugs for uses never studied or approved by regulatory agencies. And the majority of these drugs have never been tested in combination.
Not long ago, war trauma was treated with compassion, understanding and love. But today, the willingness to empathize with the warrior and listen to his experiences has been replaced by a psychiatric pop-a-pill “quick-fix” mentality that employs antidepressants, antipsychotics, stimulants, sedatives or anti-anxiety drugs.
These chemical compounds, however, can produce harmful consequences, and accumulating evidence shows that the ever-increasing use of psychiatric drugs may be fueling an epidemic of military suicides and unexplained deaths.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
They became involved in military recruitment, personnel selection, training and discipline.
Even today, soldiers continue to be given psychiatric drugs for uses never studied or approved by regulatory agencies. And the majority of these drugs have never been tested in combination.
Not long ago, war trauma was treated with compassion, understanding and love. But today, the willingness to empathize with the warrior and listen to his experiences has been replaced by a psychiatric pop-a-pill “quick-fix” mentality that employs antidepressants, antipsychotics, stimulants, sedatives or anti-anxiety drugs.
These chemical compounds, however, can produce harmful consequences, and accumulating evidence shows that the ever-increasing use of psychiatric drugs may be fueling an epidemic of military suicides and unexplained deaths.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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