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E6: Light: The Evidence of Life in the Womb
The Bible Said What?
The Bible Said What?
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134 views • May 24, 2022
God often uses the world around us to show us the power of something much more intimate happening inside of us. The start of the creation of the world is no exception. I think you’ll be as amazed as I was when you find out what this amazing act mirrors in each and every one of our lives.

Journey with me into the depths of ancient knowledge to uncover the truth. You will be amazed at what we find!

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conspiracy theoriesbiblegodjesuslightabortionprophecypropheticfaithconspiracy theoryconspiracypregnancypregnantend timesrevelationprophetprophetsconceptionend timeconspiracy theoristspermprophesiesbiblical prophecyfertilization
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