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Pfizer LIES Exposed! - MSM Claims Pfizer CURES Fake Omicron! - Grocery Stores BAN Unjabbed!
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652 views • December 09, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane propaganda being pumped out within days of the news of Omicron, an anagram of "moronic" which has never been isolated or quantified with a diagnostic test yet is magically "spreading worldwide."
Immediately after the news of "Omicron," Pfizer jumped to claim their "third dose" will basically neutralize Omicron and save the day, kind of like their 12% effective jab was supposed to be 96% effective initially. And with that said, it's not effective at doing anything other than killing people as there is clearly no isolate of covid and therefor there is nothing the jab is actually designed to go after. It's pure absurdity.
Despite Pfizer being recalled in some countries due to mass death and illness among children like in Vietnam, it is further being mandated across the board and the news media is jumping to promote it.
Meanwhile, grocery stores in New Brunswick, Canada have okayed the banning of unjabbed from grocery stores as they continue to try and starve people out.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane propaganda being pumped out within days of the news of Omicron, an anagram of "moronic" which has never been isolated or quantified with a diagnostic test yet is magically "spreading worldwide."
Immediately after the news of "Omicron," Pfizer jumped to claim their "third dose" will basically neutralize Omicron and save the day, kind of like their 12% effective jab was supposed to be 96% effective initially. And with that said, it's not effective at doing anything other than killing people as there is clearly no isolate of covid and therefor there is nothing the jab is actually designed to go after. It's pure absurdity.
Despite Pfizer being recalled in some countries due to mass death and illness among children like in Vietnam, it is further being mandated across the board and the news media is jumping to promote it.
Meanwhile, grocery stores in New Brunswick, Canada have okayed the banning of unjabbed from grocery stores as they continue to try and starve people out.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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