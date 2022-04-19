Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, April 18, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥On the morning of April 18, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit the 124th Joint Support Centre of the Logistics Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lvov. The logistics centre and the large shipments of foreign weapons that have arrived in Ukraine from the US and European countries over the last six days were destroyed.



▫️In addition, a large ammunition depot near Vasilkov in Kiev Region was destroyed.



💥During the day, 16 military assets of Ukraine were hit by high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Among them: 2 command posts, 2 strong points of Ukrainian troops, as well as areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment in Popasnaya, Barvenkovo and Krasniy Liman.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 84 military assets of Ukraine. Destroyed:



▫️plant to repair Tochka-U tactical missile warheads in Dnepropetrovsk;



▫️command post of the territorial defence battalion near Zelenoe Pole;



▫️2 ammunition depots and 1 fuel storage facility near Chervonaya Polyana.



▫️47 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and 22 artillery positions of Ukrainian troops were also destroyed.



💥Missile troops and artillery hit 331 military assets. 9 command posts, 1 missile and artillery weapons depot, as well as 315 areas of enemy manpower concentration were destroyed near Popasnaya and Novomaiorskoe.



▫️Up to 120 nationalists and 9 units of military equipment were destroyed near Novotoshkovskaya as a result of the strike.



📊In total, 139 aircraft, 483 unmanned aerial vehicles, 250 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,337 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 254 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,009 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,196 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.