Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugols Iodine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 20 hours ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need To Take 100MGs Of Lugols Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3UclZnx
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM
The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225


Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugols Iodine!


Iodine is an essential mineral for the human body, every cell in our body requires it and without having optimal levels of this it drastically affects the whole body holistically in many negative ways and will cause so many health issues and symptoms.


And one thing people ask me time and time again is when should a person stop taking Lugols Iodine and I wanted to respond to this by making people aware of "Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugols Iodine!".


If you want to find out why make sure to watch this video “Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugols Iodine!” from start to finish! from start to finish!


