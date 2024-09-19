SN1433: Magassassins Rising, Adverse Aid & Multicultural Midwest ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5fjyn0-sn1433-magassassins-rising-adverse-aid-and-multicultural-midwest-.html]





We experienced some technical issues at the beginning of the show and after the intro/honorable mentions of the transmission. I was covering the coincidental return of Hillary Clinton right after the second assassination attempt, and how she’s calling for censorship similar to the impromptu internet outage we experienced after the first assassination attempt. These people don’t want people communicating or sharing information because it exposes their corruption, and once Trump’s out of the way, we’re next.





We dive into some of the latest news regarding the jabs with the peculiar case of Alexis Lorenze. Following the case, you learn that the 23 YO has had horrific disfigurement after receiving 3-5 vaccines all at once. Many, such as myself, are suspecting that her already compromised immune system made the side effects of the chemical cocktail have deadly effects on her skin. Truly bizarre and worth looking into.





Lastly, we close the show this week playing community created content from Springfield, Ohio, and how the residents are responding to their new Haitian neighbors. Thankfully there haven’t been any reports of violent altercations between the newcomers and the resident population, but something tells me that it’s only a matter of time. This administration is doing everything it can to create multiple kinetic flash points for the American people, and it feels like a ticking time bomb.





