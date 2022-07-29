LARGE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/REAL TALK WITH ME/READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 27, 2022 NOTE TO MY SUBSCRIBERS-Video cuts off early(READ BELOW)/LARGE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/REAL RAW TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY/OUR TIME IS SHORT-IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW. Note to my subscribers-this video cuts off early as I'm sorry for, because my other phone I was using ran out of space. So I hope others will read my main notes below....Today is now 7/27/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video I am showing different large planet x system bodies that passed the sun between July 24th to todays date looking at public NASA sun cameras.... also in this video real talk with me about things going on globally, and biblical prophecy happening and coming... plus more...





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szFMJdPaeNk