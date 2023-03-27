12 Weeks 4 Days to Old Pro Card: The Universe Bikini Masters 60+ Championships

Susan Blueberry is attempting the impossible by competing in the Masters 60+ Bikini June 30th 2023 in Teaneck, NJ. Dieting, weight training, cardio, skin care, posing and winning psychology plus the ups and the downs of training intensely for 5 months. See the transformation right before your eyes. Can she do it?
