Lying Doctor Smears Unvaxxed & Twitter POUNCES!



The Jimmy Dore Show

Dec 2, 2022

A self-described doctor on Twitter who goes by the handle @DrSpooky_ER recently tweeted about how many of her unvaccinated patients express surprise when they contract COVID. And when it was pointed out to her in the responses that nearly everyone – vaccinated or not – has by now gotten COVID, the good doctor immediately pivoted and changed the subject to how effective vaccines are at minimizing COVID symptoms. Jimmy describes the eagerness with which he and countless others on Twitter leapt to correct "Dr. Spooky" in her efforts at misleading and misdirecting.