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JFK.jr Alive Torah Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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515 views • December 29, 2020
1Tamuz 5780
June 23, 2020

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I have been saying for many years that JFK.jr is still Alive!

This Torah Code confirms that he and President #Trump and
Eliyahu Hanavi [Malachi 4:5-6] have been working together to
take out the #DeepState families that have control our world for
thousands of years.

#JFK.jr and Eliyahu Hanavi will be making their grand appearance
soon.

Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

[This video is related to:
1) Sky Event Eliyahu HaNavi "#Q" Returns to Earth - Last Days
2) #Q" Is Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] #BibleCode
3) #TRUMP + #JFKjr vs MICHELLE Obama + Bernie Bible Code Video]

Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm

Messiah King Cyrus aka President Donald J. Trump
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/23/cyrus-prophecy-evangelical-support-donald-trump

JFK.jr
#JFKjr alive [Vincent Fusca] with President Trump
#JFKjr #JFKJRLIVES #JFKisAlive #JFKmarathon #VincentFusca
https://youtu.be/bzI_WOx9btI

Rabbis For Anusim FB
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/

Twitter:
Zemah ben Yishai (@ZYishai)

PolitiChatter:
https://politichatter.com/ShilohBenYishai

GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai

PayPal:
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

Special Thanks to:

Twitter 🌵⭐Rαιʂιɳ'⭐Cαιɳ​⭐🌵
@LightworkerCain
link: https://twitter.com/777KAB1/status/1271980902621630464?s=20
Keywords
trumpmessiahtexaspresident trumpjfkqjfkjrclonemoshiachdallascyrusmashiachtorah codesbible codesben davidshilohjfk alivemessiah king cyrusjfk shootingshiloh ben davidshiloh ben yishaiben yishai
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