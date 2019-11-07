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Will public hearings change the nature of the impeachment inquiry?
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1 view • November 07, 2019
The Federalist commentary writer Emily Jashinsky discusses the Ukraine call whistle blower’s lawyer describing the impeachment process as a “coup,” whether or not President Trump is engaged in a quid pro quo agreement with Ukraine, and the wealth tax debate.
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