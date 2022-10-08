A BETTER EXAMPLE OF HOW TO CONDUCT YOURSELF AS A LIVING PERSON, WHEN CONFRONTED BY AUSTRALIAN POLICE!

This one by Zo. This woman has a SERIOUS SET OF BALLS!! WELL DONE M'AM!!

The police have no right to force you to stop and undergo a breath test!! Zero! NONE!! (and, view Australia's Government is null & void - NO Constitutional authority to govern for the last 49 years: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzsD83hscgtu/

There’s NO democracy! Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation. View: https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en/ show why Governments forced us to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they know they have violated our God given rights to choose our own paths.

WHY DOES AUSTRALIA'S PARLIAMENT HOUSE, HAVE SATAN'S HEAD BUILT INTO IT?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYw5VchUDYME/

SATAN is their GOD: Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring: https://www.bitchute.com/video/92Pk7lbJGHnE/

SATAN WORSHIP AT QUEEN’S COMMONWEALTH GAMES OPENING CEREMONY 2022!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLjOUg8oGYnq/

CHRISLAM! The Pope Makes A Move For One World Religion!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOCXJ21JtZp8/

Mirrored From: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLOGyrCUBonp/