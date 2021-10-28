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VACCINATED ONLY TRAIN CARRIAGES - UK COVID PIOLT SCHEME TO PROTECT THE VACCINATED
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516 views • October 28, 2021
Jabbed only train carriages . . . do the non jabbed have their own? . . . oh my this is beginning to sound like history repeating itself. The black Americans, could only sit in the back of the bus, drink out of their own water fountains etc etc!! The entire things is disgusting and criminal, it seems they are out deliberately divide the people!!! Whatever it is, it stinks to high heaven!!!
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