Sarah Abushaar, recounts the Violence of Israel's War on GAZA - 'Stop The GENOCIDE'

Advisor and graduate from Harvard University, Sarah Abushaar, recounts the violence of the past 100+ days in Gaza in which 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or are missing per the UN. She also describes life under 75 years of Israeli occupation in Palestine.
https://twitter.com/SarahAbushaar/status/1753532648956276957
More than 100 days and 75 years of genocide. A person's stance on Palestine says everything about their moral compass. You are for or against genocide. For or against ethnic cleansing. For or against violent illegal occupation, inhuman siege & vicious apartheid. There is no middle ground. Palestine is fighting for all of our humanity and for the world's justice. #Stopthegenocide#FreePalestine
This is also at the 'Middle East Eye', on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_xsQ3RWRpE&t=4s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.