Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sarah Abushaar, recounts the Violence of Israel's War on GAZA - 'Stop The GENOCIDE'
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
43 views
Published 18 hours ago

Advisor and graduate from Harvard University, Sarah Abushaar, recounts the violence of the past 100+ days in Gaza in which 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or are missing per the UN. She also describes life under 75 years of Israeli occupation in Palestine.

https://twitter.com/SarahAbushaar/status/1753532648956276957

More than 100 days and 75 years of genocide. A person's stance on Palestine says everything about their moral compass. You are for or against genocide. For or against ethnic cleansing. For or against violent illegal occupation, inhuman siege & vicious apartheid. There is no middle ground. Palestine is fighting for all of our humanity and for the world's justice. #Stopthegenocide#FreePalestine

This is also at the 'Middle East Eye', on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_xsQ3RWRpE&t=4s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket