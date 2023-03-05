Teach Your Children Well

In this answer to a viewer's question, "letting go" author Guy Finley talks about how children learn more from us because of who we are, from the communication of our actual nature, than from anything that we say.
Join Guy Finley LIVE every Wednesday 7 pm and Sunday 930 am PDT for a FREE online inner life talk. Register at www.guyfinley.org/light
For more information and free material, visit: https://www.guyfinley.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.