Teach Your Children Well

In this answer to a viewer's question, "letting go" author Guy Finley talks about how children learn more from us because of who we are, from the communication of our actual nature, than from anything that we say.



Join Guy Finley LIVE every Wednesday 7 pm and Sunday 930 am PDT for a FREE online inner life talk. Register at www.guyfinley.org/light

For more information and free material, visit: https://www.guyfinley.org/





















