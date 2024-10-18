BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The US Military is now OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED TO KILL American citizens, on American soil.
102 views • 6 months ago

The US Military is now OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED TO KILL American citizens, on American soil.


“Imagine waking up to discover that the U.S. military has quietly been granted the authority to assist in domestic law enforcement activities—including the use of LETHAL FORCE AGAINST U.S. CITIZENS in certain circumstances. Now consider that this change was enacted just weeks before an election, already surrounded by concerns about unrest, civil liberties, and potential government overreach.“


DoD directive 5240.01, which was just re-issued under the radar on September 27, 2024.


The TIMING of that is NOT A COINCIDENCE…


Remember those “civil war conditions” that Raskin was talking about?


That means in a MARTIAL LAW SCENARIO, with FEMA/MIL IN FULL CONTROL.


The implications of this are ABSOLUTELY HORRIFYING.


This is BY FAR one of the MOST CONCERNING, FRIGHTENING & UNCONSTITUTIONAL things I have EVER reported on.


PLEASE TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY!


https://greenmedinfo.com/content/dod-directive-524001-stealth-expansion-military-intelligence-powers-life-or--

