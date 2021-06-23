EP 2500-6PM Bannon/Lindell: RNC Poached $50 MILLION in Cash from Donors & Ignored Election Fraud  

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On November 11, 2020, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told FOX News the party had collected over 500 sworn affidavits on 11,000 instances of voter fraud. The party said it was raising money to fight the fraud.But the RNC did nothing to fight the fraud. Then fast-forward to February 2021, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told The New York Times that she thought it had been a mistake to allow Giuliani and Powell to make the claims about election rigging days after the vote. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18011
Special Guest: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
DeAnna Lorraine, political Commentator and news host, Author of the Bestselling book Taking Back America (available on Amazon), and former candidate for congress against Nancy Pelosi. https://www.deannalorraine.com/
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