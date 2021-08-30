Transfert de virus - Trudeau complice de crime contre l'humanité - Radio-Quebec

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Transfert de virus - Trudeau complice de crime contre l'humanité - Radio-Quebec
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170 views • August 30, 2021
29 août 2021 : https://rumble.com/vlu86n-transfert-de-virus-trudeau-complice-de-crime-contre-lhumanit.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Le gouvernement Trudeau cache des informations relative au transfert d'échantillons de virus vers la Chine, dont des séquences ont été identifiées auprès de certains malades COVID à Wuhan. Trudeau complice de crime contre l'humanité?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Le gouvernement Trudeau cache des informations relative au transfert d'échantillons de virus vers la Chine, dont des séquences ont été identifiées auprès de certains malades COVID à Wuhan. Trudeau complice de crime contre l'humanité?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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