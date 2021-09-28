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Apex
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142 views • September 28, 2021
Hey libs — do you ever get the feeling that:
* You’re not the apex (not even close)
* You went somewhere you shouldn’t have gone
Asking for 300M friends.
Good luck.
* You’re not the apex (not even close)
* You went somewhere you shouldn’t have gone
Asking for 300M friends.
Good luck.
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