Who Runs Hollywood?, “Protestia”, Michael Tait, Funny Women, JOOOS

SR 2025-06-16 BLACK EAGLE

Topic list:

* Do the Jews run Hollywood? Johnny runs through more than a few movies to answer the question.

* Black Eagle (1988): how can you make it big in Hollywood?

* Boys Town (1938): how many “experts” will tell you this?

* Romans (2017): are Christians required to instantly forgive any wrong?

* Going My Way (1944): you asked for it!

* Bells of St. Mary’s (1945): “Happiness is heading your way!”

* Mission Impossible III (2006): Tom Cruise as a Priest?

* The secret agenda behind all of the Robin Hood movies.

* Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland

* The secret agenda behind the juxtaposition of incongruent emotions in a scene.

* “Protestia”

* Johnny’s test.

* Jesuitess Julie Roys: Michael Tait’s “double life”.

* You’ll never guess where Leonarda Jonie went to college; “Great school!”

* Heather McDonald is funny!

* JOOO-baiters.

* “Andy” Kaufman on “REAL ID”

