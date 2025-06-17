Who Runs Hollywood?, “Protestia”, Michael Tait, Funny Women, JOOOS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-06-16 BLACK EAGLE
Topic list:
* Do the Jews run Hollywood? Johnny runs through more than a few movies to answer the question.
* Black Eagle (1988): how can you make it big in Hollywood?
* Boys Town (1938): how many “experts” will tell you this?
* Romans (2017): are Christians required to instantly forgive any wrong?
* Going My Way (1944): you asked for it!
* Bells of St. Mary’s (1945): “Happiness is heading your way!”
* Mission Impossible III (2006): Tom Cruise as a Priest?
* The secret agenda behind all of the Robin Hood movies.
* Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland
* The secret agenda behind the juxtaposition of incongruent emotions in a scene.
* “Protestia”
* Johnny’s test.
* Jesuitess Julie Roys: Michael Tait’s “double life”.
* You’ll never guess where Leonarda Jonie went to college; “Great school!”
* Heather McDonald is funny!
* JOOO-baiters.
* “Andy” Kaufman on “REAL ID”
