The LORD Is Our Protection!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published Yesterday

Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-our-protection/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "We might go through some storms, but The LORD is our protection. He is our refuge and our shield in difficult times.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you some encouragement about the different ways God is faithful to protect us, bring us help, joy, love and strength! "

prayerrepentanceprotectionbreak throughdoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connectionjpy

