Oboma and husband Michelle aka Big Mike arrested and executed Fake Queen Fake Prince Phillip Boris Johnson C

This is another confirmed list of arrests and executions that have been taken place during and before the Corona Plandemic,, Scamdemic.

Yes this Includes Boris Johnson, Matt Handcock, more



This is the great awakening, believe the fact that these fake superstars that you looked up to were satanic worshippers, Disgusting sick people that were involved in Child Sacrifice, Treason, Pedophile and drank Adrenochrome. Sick People



The world is changing for the better

Light at the end of the tunnel.



Yes You may question that you see these people still on Tell Lie Vision, what you see is CGI, Body double, Body Clones.

Most if not all world leaders and royal families have all been executed.

Trust me these people on this list are dead or in Gitmo Serving life.