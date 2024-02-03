Vitamin D Activation Suppressed by Roundup/Glyphosate by Inhibiting CYP Enzyme

To read the blog/article about how "Roundup" suppresses CYP enzymes which are known to modify Vitamin D into its active form, click-on: https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/vitamin_d_deficiency

To boost your immune system by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels, safely – and from the OUTSIDE with ultraviolet B light – click-on my Sperti sunlamp (can even be paid for by some health insurance companies IF diagnosed by a licensed healthcare professional for vitamin D deficiency) affiliate link at: https://www.sperti.com/?ref=10811 or SAVE 10% by applying code: DANNY when checking-out at:

Sperti.com

To give your friends & family a 10% discount, too, use: http://tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill

To know your “before and after” vitamin D levels before & after sunbathing more, using the Sperti sunlamp, and/or supplementing, order a couple convenient at-home Vit. D3 test kitS via OmegaQuant Analytic Labs and save 5% using my affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/KnowYourLabNumbers (original: https://omegaquant.com/vitamin-d-test/ref/249/

Or, save 5% by applying code: betterbrain101

when checking-out at: OmegaQuant.com

Learn more about Vitamin D by clicking-on: https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

