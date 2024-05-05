Satanic power, false signs and wonders

2Thess lesson #79; Believers should realize there are two types of supernatural powers and signs or wonders, the authentic is from GOD. The counterfeits belong to Satan and there is absolutely NO middle ground between the two. God's power, signs and wonders always point to the person and work of Jesus Christ.
