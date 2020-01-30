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Kobe Bryant's widow speaks out for first time since NBA star's death
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13 views • January 30, 2020
Vanessa Bryant thanks fans for their outpouring of support in an emotional online post as the NBA legend is honored at the Staples Center; Jeff Paul reports from Los Angeles.
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