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Kenyan Government Targets Pastor Over Huduma 666 Claim
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15 views • March 05, 2020
"Kenyan Government Targets Pastor Over Huduma 666 Claim" explores how a Christian pastor in Kenya has recently been persecuted for drawing links between the Huduma Card (Huduma number) and the Mark of the Beast (666 number). It also explores China's mass crackdown on Uighur Muslims where over a million people are being held in Chinese concentration camps. The film looks at the concept of the fellowship of Christ's suffering, both now and in future, and asks the question: Will you suffer for Christ?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Farkas Joins BBC World News America to Discuss US-Russia Relations by AtlanticCouncil Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Samina Ahmed on BBC World News America by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Watergate scandal 40 years later by RT America Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
EYES ON THE TIMES: CHINA'S: WAR ON CHRISTIANITY & ISLAM by ThoughtsCameraAction Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Sunday Worship Service February 17, 2019 The Convincing Proof Of Saving Faith - DLBC HQ, Lagos by Matthew Akanmu Creative Commons
Attribution license (reuse allowed)
GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by Gareth Davies Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
sit by my site by Truth Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now by Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Most Beautiful Nasheed in Arabic For Chinese Muslims ???Muslims in China Promote islamic Culture by Islamic Tips Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chinese police torture female prisoner by Civil Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by Amercian Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Christian Persecution Documentary - Underground Church in China by OTG Ministry Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Police Arrest Pastor Paul Mackenzie for Linking Huduma Namba to 666 By Kenyans.co.ke FAIR USE
US accuses China of using 'concentration camps' against Muslim minority by The Guardian FAIR USE
China's hidden camps - BBC News By BBC News FAIR USE
END TIMES BREAKING - MACKENZIE - PASTOR'S RELEASE FROM PRISON by End Times Breaking - Mackenzie FAIR USE
END TIMES BREAKING - MACKENZIE - OLD & NEW COVENANTS PT 3 by moey373 FAIR USE
Controversial Malindi televangelist & his wife released by court BY The Star Kenya FAIR USE
Televangelist Paul Mackenzi arrested for preaching against Huduma Namba by NairobiNews FAIR USE (article)
Pastor arrested for encouraging children to quit school by K24TV FAIR USE
Pastor Makenzi charged with radicalisation by Daily Nation FAIR USE (article)
Detectives Arrest Pastor Paul Mackenzie For Linking Hudumu Namba To 666 by KahawaTungu FAIR USE (arcticle)
Endtimes Breaking Mackenzie EDUCATION MISERY VOL 1 SEC A by End Times Breaking - Mackenzie FAIR USE
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Farkas Joins BBC World News America to Discuss US-Russia Relations by AtlanticCouncil Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Samina Ahmed on BBC World News America by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Watergate scandal 40 years later by RT America Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
EYES ON THE TIMES: CHINA'S: WAR ON CHRISTIANITY & ISLAM by ThoughtsCameraAction Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Sunday Worship Service February 17, 2019 The Convincing Proof Of Saving Faith - DLBC HQ, Lagos by Matthew Akanmu Creative Commons
Attribution license (reuse allowed)
GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by Gareth Davies Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
sit by my site by Truth Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now by Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Most Beautiful Nasheed in Arabic For Chinese Muslims ???Muslims in China Promote islamic Culture by Islamic Tips Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chinese police torture female prisoner by Civil Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by Amercian Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Christian Persecution Documentary - Underground Church in China by OTG Ministry Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Police Arrest Pastor Paul Mackenzie for Linking Huduma Namba to 666 By Kenyans.co.ke FAIR USE
US accuses China of using 'concentration camps' against Muslim minority by The Guardian FAIR USE
China's hidden camps - BBC News By BBC News FAIR USE
END TIMES BREAKING - MACKENZIE - PASTOR'S RELEASE FROM PRISON by End Times Breaking - Mackenzie FAIR USE
END TIMES BREAKING - MACKENZIE - OLD & NEW COVENANTS PT 3 by moey373 FAIR USE
Controversial Malindi televangelist & his wife released by court BY The Star Kenya FAIR USE
Televangelist Paul Mackenzi arrested for preaching against Huduma Namba by NairobiNews FAIR USE (article)
Pastor arrested for encouraging children to quit school by K24TV FAIR USE
Pastor Makenzi charged with radicalisation by Daily Nation FAIR USE (article)
Detectives Arrest Pastor Paul Mackenzie For Linking Hudumu Namba To 666 by KahawaTungu FAIR USE (arcticle)
Endtimes Breaking Mackenzie EDUCATION MISERY VOL 1 SEC A by End Times Breaking - Mackenzie FAIR USE
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