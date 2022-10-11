WEF representative: "Keep humans happy with drugs and computer games"

What this little bastard wants to do is kill us off. He just said we have too many humans. We have gone from bread and circuses to drugs and computer games. IQ's of countries are in a downward spiral. This is not an accident. It has been well planned.

Children and young adults are hypnotized by their phones, doctors have become drug pushers with a license. They will gladly push drugs on you and your children that will kill you. They make a fortune testing you for a million different things and treating you with more drugs until you die.

They say humans are becoming obsolete and redundant. But, they do everything in their power to make us that way. This is done to eventually kill us off. This little bastard is part of the mass murdering and genocide of humanity.

Source: FukushimaExposed: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O3gIYY49KlxL/