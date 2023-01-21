Create New Account
Ending the Reincarnation Trap through Moksha: Free yourself from this Demiurgic Maze
Sergeant Schultz
Published Yesterday

Source: Gnostic Revelation Mysteries "Ending the Reincarnation Trap, MOKSHA"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCEHNeaif9c


FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Waking up from the Matrix" the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifearchonsnew agenear death experiencelooshfalse light

