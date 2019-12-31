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PIZZAGATE - IN DEPTH BREAKDOWN OF THE DEMOCRATIC/COMMUNIST PARTY PEDOPHILES.
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232 views • December 31, 2019
John Podesta was Hillary Clinton's campaign manager and a big time lobbiest in Washington, DC. Someone was able to download 13+ years of his GMail account and turned it over to Wiki-Leaks. Soon readers of these Podesta emails quickly learned that Podesta and his friends were trafficking and murdering children. This is a breakdown of that story.
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