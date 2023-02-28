Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Special Broadcast😂⚡️ FOR THE TROLLS ON SOCIAL MEDIA⚡️🌎⚡️ ✨🤪🥊💨💨💨Sea Kelp
4 views
channel image
SNIPERCAT
Published a day ago |

Made by Ron using Videoshop. Video clips are from Videoshop SNIPPETS. Fair use non profit.

Such weakass Trolls on social media, especially youtube!🤣

this is the 3rd and last video I’ve made especially for butthurt trolls, you an watch it too! 


Soapy bubbles getting sucked down the drain. 120fps 720p...LED LIGHT.  Cheapass way to study vortexes.

Nuke footage and explosions from Videoshop Snippets.



made for fun 


Keywords
social mediafunnywokehumourbubblesphysicsshillstrolltrollsdrainvortexmoronslolslow motionblack holesea kelpcfc66lame trollsweakass trollstrolls sucklol moronkitchen sinksink physicssink fizzicssoapy water

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket