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2007 Predictive programming. Mandatory vaccine for hoax pandemic turns humans into cyborgs
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2585 views • July 08, 2021
Japanese 2007 Predictive programming CGI animation. Vexille 2077 isolation of Japan.
Hoax pandemic fabricated by the government, Mandatory vaccination turns humans into cyborg. This was predicted in 2007 as the world in 2067. We're getting it much earlier
The full video link https://www.funimation.com/en/shows/vexille/vexille/
Hoax pandemic fabricated by the government, Mandatory vaccination turns humans into cyborg. This was predicted in 2007 as the world in 2067. We're getting it much earlier
The full video link https://www.funimation.com/en/shows/vexille/vexille/
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