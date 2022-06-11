2022-06-11 Dr Tom Cowan Comments on NIck Hudson's Position

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Dr Tom Cowan comments on Nick Hudson's response to Ricardo Maarman's debate challenge. This is an extract. The full video is here https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPJvBeFv4XJb/
The communication thread between Ricardo and Nick is here
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b3jknhQzW_mMY8i2Eg_qkaCZVpuJ_0Gg/view?usp=sharing