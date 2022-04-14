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Adolf Hitler: The Ultimate Red Pill - By Dr. William Pierce
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182 views • April 14, 2022
I had a tough time with this one. It goes against everything that I have ever know. But it all makes sense now. Have an open mind when watching this and remember your here because of the proven MSM lies and propaganda.
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