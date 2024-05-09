Create New Account
K.T. McFarland: Hamas wins no matter what, thanks to Biden
Published a day ago

K.T. McFarland: Hamas wins no matter what, thanks to Biden. On Thursday's "Wake Up America," former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland said President Joe Biden has put Israel in a very difficult position to defeat Hamas.

