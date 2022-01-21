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Prophetic Warning: Get Out of the Cities!
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135 views • January 21, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-get-out-of-the-cities/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this message while praying on December 20th, 2021: "Get out of the cities..... for Judgment is coming, and will fall on these Places of Iniquity!""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-get-out-of-the-cities/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this message while praying on December 20th, 2021: "Get out of the cities..... for Judgment is coming, and will fall on these Places of Iniquity!""
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