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COVID VACCINE || MAGNETISM INTENTIONALLY ADDED TO MRNA TO FORCE IT THROUGHOUT ENTIRE BODY
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562 views • June 08, 2021
This video was copied from Free2Shine who posted it on Bitchute on 8 Jun 2021.
Source link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oa7hsMEL4ZHF/
The description below was posted by Free2Shine in the description about this video:
This extremely harmful additive was included on purpose. It is done through a lipid nano system, to push the mRNA technology into places it was never meant to be. It was done to intentionally harm you. NOBODY HAS BEEN GIVEN INFORMED CONSENT.
Info on Magnetofaction:
Magnetofection is a simple and highly efficient transfection method that uses magnetic fields to concentrate particles containing nucleic acid into the target cells. This method attempts to unite the advantages of the popular biochemical (cationic lipids or polymers) and physical (electroporation, gene gun) transfection methods in one system while excluding their inconveniences (low efficiency, toxicity). Magnetofection is commercialized by OZ Biosciences and is registered as a trademark.
The magnetofection principle is to associate nucleic acids with cationic magnetic nanoparticles: these molecular complexes are then concentrated and transported into cells supported by an appropriate magnetic field. In this way, the magnetic force allows a very rapid concentration of the entire applied vector dose onto cells, so that 100% of the cells get in contact with a significant vector dose.
Magnetofection has been adapted to all types of nucleic acids (DNA, siRNA, dsRNA, shRNA, mRNA, ODN), non viral transfection systems and viruses. It has been successfully tested on a broad range of cell lines. Several optimized and efficient magnetic nanoparticles formulations have been specifically developed for several types applications such as DNA, siRNA, and primary neuron transfection as well as viral applications.
The magnetic nanoparticles are made of iron oxide, which is fully biodegradable, coated with specific cationic proprietary molecules varying upon the applications.
Gene vectors / magnetic nanoparticles complexes are seen into cells after 10–15 minutes that is much faster than any other transfection method. After 24, 48 or 72 hours, most of the particles are localized in the cytoplasm, in vacuoles and occasionally in the nucleus.
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Source link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oa7hsMEL4ZHF/
The description below was posted by Free2Shine in the description about this video:
This extremely harmful additive was included on purpose. It is done through a lipid nano system, to push the mRNA technology into places it was never meant to be. It was done to intentionally harm you. NOBODY HAS BEEN GIVEN INFORMED CONSENT.
Info on Magnetofaction:
Magnetofection is a simple and highly efficient transfection method that uses magnetic fields to concentrate particles containing nucleic acid into the target cells. This method attempts to unite the advantages of the popular biochemical (cationic lipids or polymers) and physical (electroporation, gene gun) transfection methods in one system while excluding their inconveniences (low efficiency, toxicity). Magnetofection is commercialized by OZ Biosciences and is registered as a trademark.
The magnetofection principle is to associate nucleic acids with cationic magnetic nanoparticles: these molecular complexes are then concentrated and transported into cells supported by an appropriate magnetic field. In this way, the magnetic force allows a very rapid concentration of the entire applied vector dose onto cells, so that 100% of the cells get in contact with a significant vector dose.
Magnetofection has been adapted to all types of nucleic acids (DNA, siRNA, dsRNA, shRNA, mRNA, ODN), non viral transfection systems and viruses. It has been successfully tested on a broad range of cell lines. Several optimized and efficient magnetic nanoparticles formulations have been specifically developed for several types applications such as DNA, siRNA, and primary neuron transfection as well as viral applications.
The magnetic nanoparticles are made of iron oxide, which is fully biodegradable, coated with specific cationic proprietary molecules varying upon the applications.
Gene vectors / magnetic nanoparticles complexes are seen into cells after 10–15 minutes that is much faster than any other transfection method. After 24, 48 or 72 hours, most of the particles are localized in the cytoplasm, in vacuoles and occasionally in the nucleus.
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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