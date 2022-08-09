© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted, beaten and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows.
Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas’ Design District.
The video shows a man with what appears to be a bag of tools getting underneath Hayner’s van. Hayner said he got a notification from his Ring camera and went outside to see.
“I ran out there…I figured he’d run up the street by the time I got out there. And I look and he’s under there, and he’s got a knife. And I just kind of lost it,” he recalled. “And that’s when I started beating him.”
He’s seen such thefts before — and Thursday night’s incident was the third time he’s been targeted by catalytic converter thieves.
https://vidmax.com/video/214323-man-confronts-and-beats-catalytic-converter-thief-with-a-metal-pipe-in-dallas