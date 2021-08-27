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TEXANS RALLY FOR FREEDOM
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320 views • August 27, 2021
TEXANS RALLY FOR FREEDOM
Freedom fighters from all over the Lone Star State joined Del and “Texans For Vaccine Choice” at the state capitol last week for their biggest event to date, the “Freedom Fight.”
#FreedomFight #TFVC #FreedomFight2021 #VaccineChoice #InformedConsent #Austin #MedicalFreedom #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230 #Texas
POSTED: August 27, 2021
Freedom fighters from all over the Lone Star State joined Del and “Texans For Vaccine Choice” at the state capitol last week for their biggest event to date, the “Freedom Fight.”
#FreedomFight #TFVC #FreedomFight2021 #VaccineChoice #InformedConsent #Austin #MedicalFreedom #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230 #Texas
POSTED: August 27, 2021
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