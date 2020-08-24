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'Food Warfare- More States to Test-Close Farms - Wildfires & Weather Warfare'
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293 views • August 24, 2020
Attacks on our food supply and distribution is ongoing and not being covered by MSM (Wo'da thunk it?). Who hasn't noticed the ever increasing creep-up of prices in our stores? The more and more common restrictions on the amount of foodstuffs one can purchase at one time?
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