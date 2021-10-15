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Dr.TomCowan WHY DO WE GET SICK? [NOW THAT WE KNOW THERE ARE NO PATHOGENIC VIRUSES]
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128 views • October 15, 2021
Dr.TomCowan WHY DO WE GET SICK? [NOW THAT WE KNOW THERE ARE NO PATHOGENIC VIRUSES]
NOW THAT WE KNOW THERE ARE NO PATHOGENIC VIRUSES, WHY DO WE GET SICK? OCTOBER 15TH WEBINAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WSh9KOiRWGPo/
First published at 21:37 UTC on October 15th, 2021.
Now That We Know There Are No Pathogenic Viruses, Why Do We Get Sick? October 15th Webinar
COVID-19 MYTHS 3 PREVIEW + Q&A: SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZvQ7JFJFgJnf/
Covid-19 Myths 3 Preview + Q&A: September 17th, 2021
In today's webinar, I reviewed the following video & held a Q&A session. Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/68CDI5gsnHHp/
BIOLOGICAL TRANSMUTATIONS + Q&A WEBINAR FROM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1ST, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hAc2gHqk7R2/
Dr.TomCowan https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
_________________________
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
NOW THAT WE KNOW THERE ARE NO PATHOGENIC VIRUSES, WHY DO WE GET SICK? OCTOBER 15TH WEBINAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WSh9KOiRWGPo/
First published at 21:37 UTC on October 15th, 2021.
Now That We Know There Are No Pathogenic Viruses, Why Do We Get Sick? October 15th Webinar
COVID-19 MYTHS 3 PREVIEW + Q&A: SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZvQ7JFJFgJnf/
Covid-19 Myths 3 Preview + Q&A: September 17th, 2021
In today's webinar, I reviewed the following video & held a Q&A session. Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/68CDI5gsnHHp/
BIOLOGICAL TRANSMUTATIONS + Q&A WEBINAR FROM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1ST, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hAc2gHqk7R2/
Dr.TomCowan https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
_________________________
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
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